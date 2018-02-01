-
Now Playing: Skater shows off on Toronto's frozen inner harbor
-
Now Playing: Boy rescued from rubble after strikes in Syria
-
Now Playing: June 13, 2009: Protests erupt in Iran after presidential race
-
Now Playing: Feb. 11, 1979: Fighting erupts in Iran as Ayatollah Khomeini comes into power
-
Now Playing: Bus plunges off highway in Peru, killing at least 30
-
Now Playing: Countdown to 2018 around the world
-
Now Playing: Mexico welcomes 2018 with fireworks
-
Now Playing: Berlin celebrates the start of 2018
-
Now Playing: Rio de Janeiro welcomes 2018
-
Now Playing: UK celebrates the start of 2018
-
Now Playing: Moscow welcomes 2018
-
Now Playing: Sydney celebrates the start of 2018
-
Now Playing: Hong Kong celebrates 2018 with dazzling fireworks
-
Now Playing: Dubai rings in 2018 with style
-
Now Playing: Pakistan celebrates the start of 2018
-
Now Playing: South Korea celebrates the start of 2018
-
Now Playing: New Zealand rings in 2018
-
Now Playing: Officials say 2 police killed in attack outside Cairo church
-
Now Playing: Putin calls St. Petersburg supermarket explosion a 'terrorist attack'
-
Now Playing: 6 of the biggest international stories of 2017