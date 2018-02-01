Transcript for Feb. 11, 1979: Fighting erupts in Iran as Ayatollah Khomeini comes into power

Good evening the Ayatollah Khomeini appears tonight who have come to full power and Iran is said he would and another of those bloody convulsion that have recently swept the country. After two days of fighting between military units loyal to prime minister shop where Bakhtiar and pro Khomeini forces. The military chief suddenly withdrew their support from Bakhtiar and reclaim their neutrality. Within hours word spread that Bakhtiar and all his ministers were resigned leaving the government to Romania's provisional Richie. We have reports from ABC correspondents Gary king a great job first up. Our revolution was left in the Friday after a view of all the people who fought the last night. There were dozens of RBC the group got burned out over per. And we thought a British say things like this before. Another do caches work. What street fighter from last night pulled out all of the sort that. Alma we try and the truck and then shouldn't you him at this they came out from the neck. That's aluminum they wish they'd been hampered the pain but isn't volatile can't do yet for the development doctor. I. Okay. Today fighting with the equally here with the equivalent result. Riot police defending their world headquarters at superior firepower to their program pollute in the after. But there were more accurate and apparently with a golden commitment the way they did. In fact that erupted at the Troy police stations all over the good while other. Who can perform for the revelers there was this bloody important battle for baseball radio they. And within our successful what happens on the TV station the parliament even the prime minister. Some of the day but that they are that it. Revolutionary that it applies. Fought this battle with soldiers outside the wall. Joyful that other revenue very went will be appearing I think they did for the Islamic republic. Taking special pleasure in doing so that the American military advisors won't work here will you love Barbie. Fled the fighting finally. Or we. Without that after they proudly displayed the weapons they do they have those who is. Also go back. Half of what happened for their nation. I'm are. What their workers with they are heroes but also pathetically of that. The people we get the army's announcement late this afternoon the football the parade may be short lived there. For the way. Thank god they do feel good brawl.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.