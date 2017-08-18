Fly along with the 51st Fighter Wing near the North Korea border

More
ABC News' Martha Raddatz flies in a F-16 ten miles from the North Korea border with the 51st Fighter Wing as it prepares at all times to "fight tonight."
0:49 | 08/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fly along with the 51st Fighter Wing near the North Korea border

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49296230,"title":"Fly along with the 51st Fighter Wing near the North Korea border","duration":"0:49","description":" ABC News' Martha Raddatz flies in a F-16 ten miles from the North Korea border with the 51st Fighter Wing as it prepares at all times to \"fight tonight.\"","url":"/International/video/fly-51st-fighter-wing-north-korea-border-49296230","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.