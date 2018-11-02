Frigid weather at Winter Olympics

Biting winds and cold temperatures affecting spectators and some events
Transcript for Frigid weather at Winter Olympics
Arum Alex don't worry snow festival in you are right down the street from where all of the events are being held. The annals behind me the characters you can see some of them waving. It's cold out here feels like temperature of negative ten degrees today it's snowing out little bit it's been extremely windy. Making the competition's difficult for the athletes and able to come out this area every day he's been actually able to gets his it's been around here. The right there. There are a lot of folks out here is just an old.

