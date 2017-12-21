Transcript for Funeral for disgraced Cardinal Bernard Law slated for Thursday in Rome

This controversy swirling around today's Vatican funeral for former Boston archbishop Bernard Law a poke Francis is presiding over law's funeral mass at the Vatican. We'll all resigned in disgrace after it was revealed that he shielded had to file priests for years. He died Wednesday at the age of 86 victims of abusive priests say their outreach at the Vatican's funeral plans. He was rewarded. With a prestigious position in the Vatican and he moved on with his life. How do you go forward with your wife and looked in the mirror. At say. What you did with the best thing first victims when you did nothing. That woman continuing to say that she hopes that the gates of hell or open wide. To welcome law law was never charged with any crimes he remained in Rome until his death from an undisclosed illness.

