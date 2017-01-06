Transcript for Gunmen open fire at Philippines resort

Coming out of the Philippines a right now a mall and hotel complex. Are on lockdown as police search for the gunman fired several gunshots and saw a number of explosion all of. This happening right now in the capital city of Manila Eyewitness News reporter Jim Dolan tracking all the. David a first it was just gone fired gas that the popular resorts world casino and from the building when the shots rang out many said it sounded like automatic weapons fire and people scattered. Soon though the local media was reporting the sound all of one explosion may be more and from a distance. I think in your eyes and courts around. Even the small and then sunshine and heat right shooting anytime and. Now you could hear the gunfire and see smoke coming from the area complex made up of the hotel and casino. And other buildings in the past a city neighborhood of Manila the Red Cross reported that at least 25 people were injured but many of them were hurt. Jumping from a second floor windows. Trying to escape the gunfire heavily armed police race to the complex. Trying to figure out what was going on odd dramatic scene playing our right now and a nation. That has been battling a persistent and violent Islamic extremist insurgency. Over the last two years especially over the last ten days in the south. With ice as seeking to unite the various groups under its banner it's not clear yet if what is unfolding at this moment and Minnelli is related to the insurgency. But there are reports that places soldiers are involved in the assault on the casino president trump spoke briefly about the attack and terrorism worldwide. Just moments ago. It is really. Very sad as to what's going on. Throughout the world with terror. Our thoughts and our prayers are with. All of those. Affected. The casino which is not far from Menino looking all airport in the know are released a statement saying the facility is now under a lockdown. And asked for prayers during this difficult time again this is a breaking story it's not yet clear it is fully resolved scores of people injured. But police are on the scene and will continue to follow this on Eyewitness News throughout the afternoon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.