Heavy rain causes flooding in southwestern Japan; 1 dead

Heavy rain following a recent typhoon left a 93-year-old man dead and flooded many houses in southwestern Japan, forcing thousands of people to flee, authorities said Wednesday.
1:49 | 07/05/17

Transcript for Heavy rain causes flooding in southwestern Japan; 1 dead
