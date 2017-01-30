Now Playing: Presidential Holocaust Statement Didn't Refer to Jews

Now Playing: World's Only Giant Panda Triplets Move to New Home

Now Playing: Hiker Captures Up-Close Video of Volcano Eruption

Now Playing: Waterspout Forms in Cancun

Now Playing: Baby Tigers Given Festive Names for Lunar New Year

Now Playing: 6 Killed, 5 in Critical Condition After Quebec City Mosque Shooting

Now Playing: Motive Unknown in Canada Mosque Shooting

Now Playing: Terror Attack at Quebec City Mosque Kills 6; 2 Suspects Held

Now Playing: Fatal Shooting at Quebec Mosque

Now Playing: Order Halts Travel From 7 Muslim-Majority Countries

Now Playing: Yale Ph.D. Candidate Discusses Donald Trump's Immigration Order

Now Playing: Donald Trump Hosts British Leader Theresa May in Washington

Now Playing: Trump Speaks to Mexico's President About the Border Wall

Now Playing: Analysis of President Trump and British Prime Minister May's Joint News Conference

Now Playing: Consulate General of Italy in NYC Commemorates Holocaust Victims

Now Playing: Inside the World's Second-Largest Refugee Camp

Now Playing: New Details in Murder of ABC Producer in Belize

Now Playing: Mexican President Cancels White House Visit

Now Playing: State Department Faces New Diplomatic Hurdles