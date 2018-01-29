Transcript for Hong Kong police defuse 1,000-lb. World War II-era bomb

A seventy year old bomb from World War II caused panic in Hong Kong. Police were called in to defuse the five foot long 1000 pound device. Roads had to be closed off in 15100 people were actually evacuated from the surrounding area officials say the bomb is believed to be an American. In to be American in origin. Military records show the US bank can bombing how come back in 1942.

