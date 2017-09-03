Several injured in Dusseldorf train station ax attack

Several trains have been canceled or delayed due to the police activity.
03/09/17

Comments
Transcript for Several injured in Dusseldorf train station ax attack
And we continue to follow breaking news overseas where German police say several people have been injured with an ax attack it happen. About two hours ago at the main train station in Dusseldorf. Police spokesperson told the Associated Press that two suspected attackers were taken into custody but more suspects may still be on the loose.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

