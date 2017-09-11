Transcript for Go inside China's opulent Great Hall of the People

Apparently. I. Think it's really get down. Do here is yeah. Great Hall of the People was. Here are going temple. Joint press statement we are not expected. Then at least the White House court. We're hearing and I. It is no easy thing to bring the president of the United States to another country this is secret. His presidency they find these vehicles even countries where the president gets here including all of our. The beef that armored Cadillac drives around in an element here. And it permeates everything. There isn't it great. Cheap. Actually it you can. Nothing short and the Chinese have literally laid out to return for president.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.