Inside the 'Hanoi Hilton' prison that housed John McCain

ABC's Jonathan Karl visits Vietnam to trace the roots of McCain's story as an American hero.
1:31 | 11/12/17

I'm Jonathan Karl here about art and noisy. Here is what's left. Dozens of Americans. Shot down on here in third place called hell no. Place whenever torture and solitary. Now this news him. So be it first here. Point. What's interesting about this by the way. In the nineties most of the prison was actually destroyed so that you build this high rise apartment behind him. At this. Fine give it to that horrible. Prison. But inside. One thing that struck me. And information about how well the American prisoners of war were treated to even today we've US. Situations are much much better obviously we were back then there's all the propaganda did. As with the Americans. To be prisoners of north Vietnamese. There were lucky they were treated condition better than most. Stall.

