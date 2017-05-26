Inspiring displays around Manchester after attack

Man paints worker bees - one of the symbols of the city of Manchester - on a wall at Manchester's Stevenson Square while dozens of people wait outside of a tattoo parlor to get bee tattoos for charity.
0:36 | 05/26/17

Transcript for Inspiring displays around Manchester after attack

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

