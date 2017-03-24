Iranian gunboats harass US carrier

More
"They had all of those weapons manned, and we also have video data that they were arming every one of those weapons," Rear Admiral Kenneth Whitesell said.
0:48 | 03/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Iranian gunboats harass US carrier
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46361117,"title":"Iranian gunboats harass US carrier","duration":"0:48","description":"\"They had all of those weapons manned, and we also have video data that they were arming every one of those weapons,\" Rear Admiral Kenneth Whitesell said.","url":"/International/video/iranian-gunboats-harass-us-carrier-46361117","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.