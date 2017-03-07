Iraqi Security Forces raise flag over hospital after retaking it from ISIS in Mosul

Undated video shows Iraqi Security Forces raising the national flag on top of the al Jamuri hospital in Mosul after recapturing it from ISIS fighters. The hospital was one of the last ISIS strongholds inside the city.
0:29 | 07/03/17

