Ireland, UK brace for Ophelia; officials warn of 'danger to life'

More
Storm Ophelia was beginning to pummel Ireland early Monday and is expected to hit Scotland and Northern Ireland, bringing "violent and destructive" wind gusting up to 90 mph as well as flooding due to heavy rain and storm surges.
0:26 | 10/16/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ireland, UK brace for Ophelia; officials warn of 'danger to life'
All right now Ireland is bracing for a direct hit from a powerful storm that was once a hurricane. Forecasters Warren what's left of the Ceglia will be dangerous one violent and destructive. Hurricane force wind gusts all schools on the island are closed today drivers and cyclists are being told to stay off the roads.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50506133,"title":"Ireland, UK brace for Ophelia; officials warn of 'danger to life'","duration":"0:26","description":"Storm Ophelia was beginning to pummel Ireland early Monday and is expected to hit Scotland and Northern Ireland, bringing \"violent and destructive\" wind gusting up to 90 mph as well as flooding due to heavy rain and storm surges.","url":"/International/video/ireland-uk-brace-ophelia-officials-warn-danger-life-50506133","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.