Transcript for Ireland, UK brace for Ophelia; officials warn of 'danger to life'

All right now Ireland is bracing for a direct hit from a powerful storm that was once a hurricane. Forecasters Warren what's left of the Ceglia will be dangerous one violent and destructive. Hurricane force wind gusts all schools on the island are closed today drivers and cyclists are being told to stay off the roads.

