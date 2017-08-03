Transcript for Islamic State attacks military hospital in Afghanistan

Get breaking news now out of Afghanistan where authorities say gunmen have attacked a military hospital near the US embassy in Kabul. Authorities say at least two people have been killed after those gunmen stormed the hospital while dressed as doctors. The ministry of defense says the attack started with an explosion at the hospital's main gate. There's no word yet on how many attackers are actually were but attract hospital worker says there are at least five gunmen.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.