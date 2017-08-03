Islamic State attacks military hospital in Afghanistan

The gunmen, dressed in white lab coats, stormed a military hospital in Afghanistan's capital and killed at least four people.
Get breaking news now out of Afghanistan where authorities say gunmen have attacked a military hospital near the US embassy in Kabul. Authorities say at least two people have been killed after those gunmen stormed the hospital while dressed as doctors. The ministry of defense says the attack started with an explosion at the hospital's main gate. There's no word yet on how many attackers are actually were but attract hospital worker says there are at least five gunmen.

