Transcript for Israeli Soldier Killed in Jerusalem Truck Attack Was US Citizen

For young Israeli soldiers laid to rest today including air is orbit an American citizen. A group of young cadets on the Sunday outing when terrorists struck watch here that white truck barreling into the crowd. I hear my soldiers shot and constraining and just seeing a truck. That's when it's on. Saddle. So I vote. And getting soldiers nagged us stop this that he read you can actually see that tire tracks right at this way to track hop the curb rampant that cried and a hundred people. Reverse. I think act and flat remark. The attacker a Palestinian from East Jerusalem did twenty year old father of four shot dead on the scene. Bullet holes riddled the windshield. The suspect had no criminal history Israeli police have arrested nine people now. Including five relatives and raided his house heightening security and that neighborhood. Scriptures the prime minister Netanyahu visiting this scene Sunday suggesting the attacker was a supporter of the Islamic state. Linking the attack with those truck attacks in niece and Bergman. But he gave no further evidence and no claim of responsibility has been me. President elect trump has pledged in the of the US embassy to Jerusalem and we just eleven days to go until the inauguration some Palestinians are now saying that move. We begin as a declaration of war. Molly hunter ABC news in Jerusalem.

