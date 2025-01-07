Facebook, Instagram dump fact-checkers in favor of 'community notes,' Zuckerberg says

Facebook plans to replace its fact-checkers with "community notes," a move that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said would allow the social network to return "to our roots around free expression."

"We're replacing fact checkers with Community Notes, simplifying our policies and focusing on reducing mistakes," Zuckerberg said on Tuesday. "Looking forward to this next chapter."

The changes, which will also be in place for Instagram and Threads, will lift restrictions "on some topics that are part of mainstream discourse" and will focus the company's "enforcement on illegal and high-severity violations," Joel Kaplan, chief global affairs officer, said in a blog post.

As the company's fact-checking capabilities have grown, they have expanded "to the point where we are making too many mistakes," which in turn has frustrated many of the social networks' users, Kaplan said.

"Too much harmless content gets censored, too many people find themselves wrongly locked up in 'Facebook jail,' and we are often too slow to respond when they do," he said.

The shift in policy mirrors a series of updates that Elon Musk made after purchasing rival social network Twitter, which he's since rebranded as X.

Kaplan on Tuesday praised the approach Musk has taken, saying X under its new owner has empowered its "community to decide when posts are potentially misleading and need more context."

"We think this could be a better way of achieving our original intention of providing people with information about what they're seeing -- and one that's less prone to bias," Kaplan said.

Zuckerberg recently met with President-elect Donald Trump at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. And Meta is donating to Trump's presidential inaugural committee, marking a first for the company.

ABC News' Michael Kreisel and Zunaira Zaki contributed to this report.