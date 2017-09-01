Transcript for Israeli Soldiers Killed in Truck Attack

Deadly attack against Israeli soldiers in Jerusalem. That Palestinian drove a truck into a group of soldiers about to go sightseeing and seeing killing four and injuring nearly twenty others. The three female soldiers and one of mail were all in their twenties ABC's Molly hunter is in Jerusalem with more. Does surveillance video showing that white chalk barely into the group of soldiers crushing bodies young cadets on a Sunday outing. I Yeremiah so there's shouting and screaming and just seeing a truck. That's when it's on the side drove it's subtle side road. And heading solaris nagged us stop this that he read you can actually see that tire tracks right here this is way to talk. Pop the curb rampant that crowd and a hundred people reverse. I think gas and plowed through more people. The crowd scrambling for safety. Therefore cadets killed all in their 20s17. More hospitalized. The attacker a Palestinian shot dead his truck riddled with returned fire from Israeli soldiers. These killings are similar to recent truck terror attacks in music last July and Christmas market and remain prime minister Netanyahu visiting the scene. Suggesting the attacker was inspired by license although no claim of responsibility has been may. I might does premeditated attack in Berlin and needs this one appears to be as spontaneous on a busy road near the heart of this city. Making it impossible to prevent. Mark and S. Very interest and that of spontaneous should mention Molly is here with us live and there's a bit of a satellite delay of Amalia do wanna get down one question to you before you get away you mention that a spontaneous. As to what evidence do they how that was inspired by crisis. Not a lot Kenneth now prime minister Netanyahu said yesterday that the attacker was reportedly inspired by. The Islamic state police again and at no material have not given us any social media are any links I that would suggest that connection family has also spoken out saying that there is no proof. But this is exactly the message that Israeli prime minister Netanyahu wants to give to the world alongside Germany and France following that the tax that we mention. He wants to say we're all in this together we're all fighting this same adding it and need that Kenneth I would say that police you're stressed. That vehicular tax pre date I says car ramming had featured heavily in recent years especially in last year. Kenneth ABC's mulling how July person Jerusalem this morning Molly thank you for that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.