Israel's consul general in New York on the importance of Trump's visit

More
ABC News' Amna Nawaz sits down with Consul General Dani Dayan to talk about President Trump's first foreign trip.
3:00 | 05/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Israel's consul general in New York on the importance of Trump's visit

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47561918,"title":"Israel's consul general in New York on the importance of Trump's visit","duration":"3:00","description":"ABC News' Amna Nawaz sits down with Consul General Dani Dayan to talk about President Trump's first foreign trip.","url":"/International/video/israels-consul-general-york-importance-trumps-visit-47561918","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.