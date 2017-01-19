Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman Being Extradited to the US

The drug lord is being extradited from Mexico to the United States.
0:13 | 01/19/17

Transcript for Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman Being Extradited to the US
We turn out together headlines tonight late were coming in notorious Mexican drug lord L chop O is being extradited to America. He famously escape from prison twice he's wanted to drug trafficking charges in the US authorities say he's being flown to New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

