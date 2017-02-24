Transcript for Kim Jong Nam was exposed to nerve agent: police

New developments overnight in the death investigation of North Korea leader's half brother police say swabs taken from Kim Jung man's body reveal the presence of what is called. The X nerve agent it's a banned chemical weapon which the UN classifies as a weapon of mass destruction. Nearly two weeks ago Kim was assaulted by two women seen wiping the toxic chemical on his face authorities are now saying they planned to decontaminate. The airport where Kim was attacked.

