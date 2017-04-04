Transcript for Kyrgyzstan authorities identify suspect in Russia subway bombing

Start off of that breaking news in the deadly attack on a Russian subway here's where here right now the bomber has just been identified as a man. From a former Soviet republic eleven people were killed in that attack dozens others injured. They attack occurred as a train passed between two downtown Saint Petersburg subway stations. No group claiming responsibility as yet but get this just two hours after the blast authorities found and deactivated another bomb at a nearby station. A police say they don't know if this was a suicide attack or if the bomber escaped but overnight. And that bombers suspected bomber was identified as a Russian citizen born in a former Soviet republic. Moments ago we spoke with ABC's Patrick Vrabel and Saint Petersburg. In many ways you'll be waiting for something like this to happen because. Investors are engaged in a diamond in Syria and in the community in the war against. Right as I terrorism net. By backing at Bashar Assad's government many of the finest in Syria and didn't it is nice state do you come from central Asian. As Saint Petersburg which is Russia's second largest city is starting three days of mourning for the attack victims alive look right there and you can see the growing memorial this is near the entrance. 21 of the stations and this is even a scene that we've seen. All throughout the overnight hours of people coming there. And paying their respects a president Vladimir Putin was in the city when it happened then added flowers as well to the memorial last night. He is a native of that European city Saint Petersburg and he also spoke with president trump. Who condemned the attack and offered condolences. Bring continued to track these breaking developments from Russia.

