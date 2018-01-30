Landscaper charged with killing 5 allegedly hid some remains in large planters: Cops

Bruce McArthur has been charged this month with the deaths of five men, Toronto police said, adding that there could be even more victims.
3:00 | 01/30/18

Transcript for Landscaper charged with killing 5 allegedly hid some remains in large planters: Cops

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

