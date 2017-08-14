Large fire burns for 2nd day, threatens homes near Athens

A large wildfire north of Athens is threatening homes as it sweeps through pine forest for a second day, with high winds limiting the ability to contain the blaze.
1:33 | 08/14/17

Transcript for Large fire burns for 2nd day, threatens homes near Athens

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

