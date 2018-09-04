Transcript for The latest on Syria, Facebook and troops at the US-Mexico border

Hey thanks for joining us my name is Zack rookies were alive you're on ABC news give you. Got a look at some of the biggest stories of the day for we have Marcus Moore at the border as National Guard. Prepares to head down there than we have Adrian baker. At the Facebook's New York City headquarters before it go to Ian panel who's in London with the latest on Syria in looking at Dulles. Look let's just ketchup on the events really over the last 48 Alice we know that the rebel held district in Syria very close to the capital Damascus. Has been fighting. Being bombardment that many months if not many years. But there was one particular strike that took place late on Saturday evening that is alleged to have been chemicals strike according president trump. He's colemans have actually walls a chemical attack Cindy some of the symptoms on the ground seem to indicate that some. Former agent being used whistle pictures of people by mouth people struggling to meet needing him at odds watering. People being doused them with loses. The allegation on the ground war is that these walls yet economic and coat we don't know that it's and any body that can. Ascertain whether it'll happen if you guys nation for the prevention of chemical weapons and they handle them on the grounds that it will be one analog hearing about what they walked. It's Wolfson but key days the president from. Said that that would be some consequence to this we don't know what that will be there are meetings going on there discussions taking place evidence. Is being discussed by intelligence and pentagon officials. That's a winner in this stage where it will wait and see what's happened separately from that. That was walls and strike against a Syrian military place me in this poll analyst. That appointment beautiful was this the United States starting to respond. Animate that wasn't the case the allegations being that this was an Israeli. Military attack. Why Israel while its lowered its epic reports an Iranian military base so it's entirely possible to things happen. They are connected but possibly angles that lots of questions swelling and lots of questions about what happens next. Ian. From what I understand this is a part of the country you're part of the world where information is hard to get in and get out. What do we know in terms of deaths at this point we're hearing and seeing some images of people forming at the mouth and those types of things why did so difficult and when might be learned more. Yeah I mean he's incredibly hard to verify anything but it's happening suddenly those kind of enclaves in certain ma'am it is in effect surrounded by a hostile forces will host Alton. The rebels who of that so it means you can't get any independence assesses that the UK international. Red crescent isn't that there are no independent Mon embodies the UN isn't that your PCW isn't that and so we have to rely on claim and counterclaim and obviously we see these big he has now we used to seeing that's and sometimes if possible of people get out to get eyewitness testimony. The timing works the background work Siegel re able to massive tank. Some more detail about exactly what happened but he's very rats BO to say. Beyond the shadow but that's exactly what happened how has taken place people for example. The attack one year ago comes take two which led two US multiple US. Ministry. Missile strikes that were launched against this particular rabbis from whacked. The attack could Ingles but that is rats we have to rely on the testimony the people who are essentially positive conflict but there are medics on the ground people who are not necessarily pots and conflict. They are just helping people. As asthmatics is those rescue workers who are the ones who are saying look this is what happened. In terms of numbers. People are saying dozens but again there is no accurate figure at this stage it's very difficult if that place is being continued bombarded. To for someone to go around and -- boxes that we'll how many people died in a blog having proper burials. The conflict is on the way people are trying to flee this talk an evacuation. So any kind clinical empirical assessment is incredibly hot. One more question for you and you mention that the president's comments what if anything could he do in what has the US done in the past. Yes so what took place twelve months ago was at in the fact a limited missile strike in gangs it's won at place. Now was the first US military action against the Syrian regime. Since a stop to the conflict in the country although obscene US planes have been active in the fight. Against I six it was a limited minutes to strike and meet though it it damaged the infrastructure only slightly base was up and operational within days. And the fight to jets will once again attacking targets which that. Once again to civilian deaths so for the president to respond this conference have an impact and volume pat what do we mean we mean well effectively that president asset we'll have to receive him message that this kind of attack is no longer tolerate it. And that means sending a message to Russia and Iran. At that requires a fairly significant military response. As hard to imagine whether or not that is something that the president is willing to do there's one thing to side that there will be big price to be eight. It's much harder to decide while that prices. Ian panel thank you so much Jeanne for us they are in Lundin now. We're gonna go down to the border where our Marcus Moore he is getting the latest force as it relates. Two National Guard heading down there to protect their borders something that obviously president trump talked a lot about on the campaign trail he's obviously. Double down on that mark is looking to tell us. Zachary the president has talked a lot about that it was a key part of his campaign and it and it continues to be so went back that. Ed has been a source of of critics who have criticized the current plan now to send National Guard troops. To the US Mexico border. We're in a Texas in the town of mission which is in the Rio Grande Valley and has lost the muscles Mexico just behind me which is just north of outing also a in Mexico a large city along the border. A we are in the beginning stages of this plan to send as many as 4000 National Guard troops here to the US Mexico border. To help customs and Border Patrol agents stop what the Department of Homeland Security has called eight a surge in people trying to cross into the US illegally. And we talk about this serves listen to this number. I did just said that it in March just last month they sought 200%. Increase in the number of people. Taken in the custody or apprehended. At the border are trying to cross illegally or they were turned away. A 200% increase that is out compared to last year a when they saw a record low numbers so they called this Zachary. Eight migrant crisis that is unfolding in this one of the reasons why the president. I'm made this request for the National Guard to be sent here to the border we know that there are a more than 200 troops expected to be here along the border working with customs and Border Patrol but. Overall we're talking about hundreds. That will be here I'm not only in Texas but across the entire border itself that Zachary stretches for some 2000 miles that gives you a sense of the the scale of what this operation is. And other really here to be an extra set of eyes for those Border Patrol agents as they tried to stop the people from crossing over illegally. Do we have any indication why there has been such as spike down there is that is that a product of the enforcement or. Are we seeing migrants into his numbers that we have in the service in before. Well you know it's a combination of things certainly the enforcement has been there. And NY talk about the apprehensions that that's an important because that's the way. Big kind of gauge the the traffic the trends of how many people are trying to across so. They use that number to get a sense of of what the situation is on the ground. And generally during this time of the year they they didn't see a spike historically because it's considered. A time when a number of people laborers are trying to get jobs here in the US this is the time when. Our homes and and and there's a lot of construction projects and in various opportunities. Out to work also in in agriculture so historically. This time of year they have seen and uptick. All you also have the the situation as it exists in in Central America where a number of people are coming from four time. There are number of immigrants coming from Mexico. But but now we have seen them coming from places like Guatemala. Honduras and El Salvador. Where they are living in in dangerous conditions. Gains a real problem there corruption and that his really fuel the this migration of people to the north in the Mexico and also into of the United States and have a say that that is one of the reasons why critics say that a militarized and the border. With US with the US a Mexico. We'll do very little Zachary to address the root cause a why so many people are trying to cross oh over into this country illegally. Others an economic component to this and so there's been a lot of talk about trying to address that in central and South America. How to find jobs for people. How to create a better life for them and that would be stopping this on the front end but certainly as you well know Zachary this as they. Very complex issue that has been unfolding. For decades and while another part of the country it may seem like a a four and issue. But it's something that people are dealing with in a very real way. Here in Texas. In Arizona here in the southwest. That people who live along the border in these it. These parts of the country so. On this very real for people and I asked him at all on either side their people who are very concerned. Most if not we'll tell you Zachary that they want to secure border. They believe that people should come into this country legally but there are also very cognizant of the fact. The reality. Of of what young families. And people are dealing with in their native countries. And they are certainly well aware of the fact that they are trying to get here to live a better life and and it's a it's a a catch 22 in many ways in in how to. Makes sense of this and then what to do about how do we address the problem and and this this that this decision to send the National Guard here to the border to. Impact that surge of people trying to cross over. Is something that a lot of people are talking about right now but again is backers I tell you that many people would tell you that these communities that are along the border. They like there's at least some of the safest cities in the country right now and so when they hear the Department of Homeland Security caucus a crisis and the here the president. And and others and its supporters and others in Washington say that. This is about national security and this is about dangerous people as the president has said a coming into this country. They disagree with that they that they don't see that those are the people who were trying to cross and. In this thing interesting market. Thank you so much for your insight there on the ground in Texas markets mr. appreciate your work and will would stay up to date with everything you have going on there. Pivoting now two Adrian baker who's outside the FaceBook headquarters here in New York City obviously. There are dealing with security breach their critical to aid me in here if it what can you tell us. Well you know what of course a lot of people are checking their FaceBook profiles that we were standing outside a humans and a right in front of their New York offices and a lot of people who were affected by this misuse that information. The sharing of information from firm Cambridge analytic got. Are checking their profiles and they're going to be seeing an image on their screen sort of like this they know it's going to be hard pressed to tell that you might have them back. Images on your state bank protecting your in for basic. It's going to be a warning to you saying listen we we stopped using particular acts on these pages because they may have used your information. Without your knowledge in ways that you didn't know about 87 million people. Affected by this misuse or mishandling. Date at which. It essence a lot of people it said in the industry. Across the board has been standard practice for companies like FaceBook in terms of using an app that will in essence test your personality. Asking personal questions and then not only does it share your information but it somehow gathers the information at some of your friends. We're told the latest reporting that there are about seventy million fees that users in the United States were affected by this and at least two apps to companies. Are banned from face but what you click on the information if you were affected you can find a little bit more about your own security settings. It gives you the option to change this privacy settings on your page. And it also gives you a little bit more transparency as to what these apps. Potentially. Could have gathered from. Your profile from your page now we do note that CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be on Capitol Hill this week he'll be testifying in front of two committees he is never appeared before congress before and into Easter wondering there's an article in the Atlantic. In which he talks about the option of resigning he says he will not sat down and sees these as issues that the company will somehow get through. Zachary. Get Adrian. We're hearing that FaceBook made some announcements today do you have any more details on those announcements. Yes in fact it was just. Really but within the past hour hour and a half. FaceBook is now going to be doing independent research it and really what that means is that. Outside of Facebook's own data analyst they're going to be having academia. Study the effects of FaceBook. On democracy they would like for this to be something where they cannot veto that information. That information will be published publicly for other people to examine and to look through. And they really want to know the science the White House social media affects elections Mark Zuckerberg posting a comment on his own pay saying if you've. Known me for any length of time you know how important it is rescue. Work towards making it a lot more democratic in terms of making sure that it's safer for people to know what FaceBook is doing. And how that could somehow in that impact voters the Russian battling a 2016. With a big disappointment. To Zuckerberg. And the 33 year old CEO is certainly putting out as much information as he can't think is quote unquote community. To make sure that they feel safer meanwhile there are a lot of very influential people in Silicon Valley. Who are saying that Mark Zuckerberg. Should step down. Factory. They gave baker of course lab outside of the FaceBook headquarters here in New York City thank you so much Adrian met. Gonna do it for us here on ABC. For all the updates make sure you stay tuned thank you so much.

