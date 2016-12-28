Transcript for 'We Do Not Need to Be Lectured' by US: Israeli PM

Israelis do not need to be lectured about the importance of peace. Foreign news. His move. There's been a student in peace to its neighbors but no. One's very first do. We've critical to us. We've worked for a fair reader since. And thousands of his friends. Who may feel it's our performance. To defend our country and advance peace. My who's been won't. There are many men close. Normal speaks more than people who. Do road. To resolving the outstanding differences between cause and the Palestinians. Through direct negotiations. This is oh million conclusion. This is going very pleased and Jordan. If you only what we'll make. That is always be removed false. Both through. Pools.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.