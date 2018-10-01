Lemurs attack BBC reporter during visit to the zoo

They stole the show during his news piece, jumping on him and even taking little bites.
01/10/18

Transcript for Lemurs attack BBC reporter during visit to the zoo
The other video that caught our attention overnight. Comes from the BBC it's one reporters trip to the zoo. Woman hardly opt out because yes he's trying to do report in front of the camera when the lemurs took over and then take a look. It's do or coming. Yeah what. Another one of the region's news weather during that annual stock take of animals. I love he's trying to do their report but there is looking in front that I love the the typical photographer there anytime didn't mind like yeah my heart my cars at.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

