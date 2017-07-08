Location of downed Osprey found off Australian coast

An Australian navy survey ship has located the submerged MV-22 Osprey that went down off the east coast of Australia with 26 military personnel on board, 23 of who were rescued.
0:24 | 08/07/17

Transcript for Location of downed Osprey found off Australian coast
The search for three American Marines missing off the coast of Australia has shifted from rescue to recovery mode. 23 Marines survived after their osprey crashed in the C over the weekend. While trying to land during routine operations one of the missing has been identified as Benjamin cross. It was a resident of Maine the osprey which lands like a helicopter but flies like an airplane has been involved in a number of crashes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":49073626,"title":"Location of downed Osprey found off Australian coast","duration":"0:24","description":"An Australian navy survey ship has located the submerged MV-22 Osprey that went down off the east coast of Australia with 26 military personnel on board, 23 of who were rescued.","url":"/International/video/location-downed-osprey-found-off-australian-coast-49073626","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
