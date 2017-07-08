Transcript for Location of downed Osprey found off Australian coast

The search for three American Marines missing off the coast of Australia has shifted from rescue to recovery mode. 23 Marines survived after their osprey crashed in the C over the weekend. While trying to land during routine operations one of the missing has been identified as Benjamin cross. It was a resident of Maine the osprey which lands like a helicopter but flies like an airplane has been involved in a number of crashes.

