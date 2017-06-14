Now Playing: Massive fire engulfs London high-rise, leaves at least 12 dead

Now Playing: London high-rise fire kills at least 6

Now Playing: Dennis Rodman visits North Korea as US student is released

Now Playing: American college student released by North Korea arrives in US

Now Playing: Multiple fatalities in massive London high-rise fire

Now Playing: Large fire engulfs high-rise building in London

Now Playing: American student heading home after release from North Korea

Now Playing: Student released from North Korea has been in a coma for more than a year, family says

Now Playing: Typhoon turns Hong Kong stairs into waterfall

Now Playing: North Korea releases imprisoned American student

Now Playing: Dennis Rodman visits North Korea amid high tensions

Now Playing: Hundreds of demonstrators arrested in Russia

Now Playing: 3 US soldiers killed in Afghanistan identified

Now Playing: Famous Anne Frank quotes

Now Playing: Hole in plane engine leads to emergency landing

Now Playing: 3 US soldiers killed in Afghanistan

Now Playing: US airstrikes target al-Shabab militants in Somalia

Now Playing: 3 US soldiers killed, 1 wounded in insider attack in Afghanistan

Now Playing: New information on the London terror attack