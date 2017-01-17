Massive Mudslides in Lima, Peru

More
Heavy rainfall led to mudslides, hitting homes and burying cars in Lima.
0:27 | 01/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Massive Mudslides in Lima, Peru
Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44836257,"title":"Massive Mudslides in Lima, Peru","duration":"0:27","description":"Heavy rainfall led to mudslides, hitting homes and burying cars in Lima.","url":"/International/video/massive-mudslides-lima-peru-44836257","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.