Transcript for Meet the clowns and costumed competitors in London's pancake relay race

Laura Stafford ABC news in London. Where we're celebrating. Today. Very interesting passage yeah there is. I didn't see that can't be able for a guy here. It's so it's actually an event that happens all. All over the UK and in other countries as well where they get rid of all their back thank you can't pick Portland. And in places all around London. They actually celebrate him it. Races. I'm not one hearing he's going in its lately is that's just about the story. And I. Apparently yeah. Products that aren't they are young Presidio officers gave her off for the putting thirty Rawls called there's been open marketplace. Even doing morning radio listeners and when an audience Aaron it's a very beginning and it's. Silly us for American audience really don't know much about this and I think I'm hungry here. Well look but don't we are tactics for electricity it's my pregnancy is coming out while he'll have a little race. We have teams. They've run out of breath obliterate the president. Get their class they Bruntlett apparently got deposit and rent an immigrant. There and one other thing what happened. Well they are Phillips and also it. Odds don't. I'm puppet dump them packing to put it back it. We we have very strict movement I think and I fear and you know we've got a ticket to its citizens who work within Iraq the at the I don't either gonna pass on the banking and bus stop it all right there's a relay race but with a pack. I'm pregnant I'm looking at. With the rest of the with the respect and it's you know an indictment. I'm thinking about it now we're elaborately put a pack and but I didn't happen. You're gonna talk about that. I felt there are three points in the course where you have to toss it probably don't want to break toss. I don't Eric. You know it does bode tasking and it's been what I agree. It won't make enough that I'm front runner. Trying to toss up little idea how healthy and it obviously a dramatic and isn't happening and have them. His wife Phyllis promptly. But let's go isn't parts isn't. Log on Oregon's I kind of I don't I don't like to up you know light. A lot of annoyed currently zero o'clock. OK if you're gonna need. Here that are gathered. Over here and have them. Actually from friend. It's I was starting. The present my. A company a thirty. I think about it. An elaborate. Everything handed. Yeah and marketing front exactly. Things like heart attacks. Opponent. Just wants. Starting. Just be another team out of the starting you just went to me. Okay. Here's one another week. OK guys. Are you ready. It's let's I'm not. He values your team name written on the. I think didian aspects of the. It demonstrated anti us. It has broken out I am I happy about it. He didn't get. Yeah. Got. Camera system everything I had nothing parent. I absolutely no. Yes best time competitively. Back. And that today I mean that there's a lot of people ahead thanks very high yeah. Yeah. Bryant and Bryant. Lit every crack me. And I think we have prize in the crack writes I think when I ran right. Being opponents of the best that I can't anybody's head on his. And not just. Okay. Point it's going to be happy. Oh yes. We rushed in to get something. When it was a goal. Are you taking time off work to do things in life. Companies paying us they. Definitely an empty spot. It was like yeah begins. I don't want it. And John big guns guns now better.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.