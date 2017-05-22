Now Playing: Melania, Ivanka Trump promote women's empowerment abroad

Now Playing: Melania and Ivanka Trump praise Saudi Arabia for empowering women

Now Playing: Israel's consul general in New York on the importance of Trump's visit

Now Playing: Trump arrives in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on first foreign trip

Now Playing: Meet the thriving dolphins that were rescued after Hurricane Katrina

Now Playing: Inside the first-ever live 360 video of a shark dive

Now Playing: Princess Kate stars in new video for Children's Hospice Week

Now Playing: Sea lion grabs girl off dock

Now Playing: Trump touches down in Tel Aviv, what to expect

Now Playing: Trump visits Israel on 1st foreign trip as president

Now Playing: North Korea launches yet another missile

Now Playing: Women on the world stage

Now Playing: Sea lion jumps and drags young girl into water

Now Playing: NBA star headed back to the US after his passport was revoked by Turkey

Now Playing: North Korea launches 8th missile this year

Now Playing: Trump delivers major speech to Muslim leaders on 1st international trip

Now Playing: Pippa Middleton gets married in a lavish ceremony

Now Playing: Pippa Middleton weds James Matthews