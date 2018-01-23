Kim Jong-un's answer to K-pop garnering attention in South Korea

More
There's speculation the all-female music group from North Korea may perform at the Winter Olympics.
1:10 | 01/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kim Jong-un's answer to K-pop garnering attention in South Korea
You don't. You know. They didn't need to do. They.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52549500,"title":"Kim Jong-un's answer to K-pop garnering attention in South Korea","duration":"1:10","description":"There's speculation the all-female music group from North Korea may perform at the Winter Olympics.","url":"/International/video/moranbong-band-kim-jong-uns-answer-pop-garnering-52549500","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.