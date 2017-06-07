Transcript for Mosul residents: ISIS ordered us to make escape routes for them

The thing I want to show you here but the holes in the walls on the left and the right hand side so we look at of that. You see pretty distinct hole over that is being bashed through the wool easily enough space for a man. And then over on the other side leaving through to the neighbor's house is having both so we can again see another hole can you ask the ladies wide. Why they did this why would these holes made. Make this this is due this home for this thing just comes a little Waltz they can you. Recover from its way to go in and out what would have happened if you hadn't made those holes that they jewel. This warning that it. Photo kills people inside and we've heard this story repeatedly from people that they were ruled it to do things by assist interestingly the house that they fled to over the road. Was an occupied by ISS and they had to look after them and these stories are repeated time and time again throughout this whole neighborhoods throughout this whole system.

