Transcript for Award-winning scientist Stephen Hawking dies at 76

Oh seen Stephen Hawking will be remembered as a genius who did not let his disease stop him. I had happy no arrests were practically all of my adult life. Yet it has not prevented me from having a very attractive family and being successful in my work. Hawking is being compared to Albert Einstein in Isaac Newton is best selling book a brief history of time tackles black holes in the Big Bang theory subjects he spent his life exploring. In 2004 he conceded a mistake on black holes instead of destroying everything falls into them. I found they do about critical information to get out. So we can be sure and weaponry and predict future. Hocking was born in 1942. Early on he displayed a love of science. In his early twenties already a physics economic Cambridge University. Hocking was first diagnosed with India terrific lateral sclerosis. Eight LS also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. But talking and physics in Caitlin beyond one's physical limitations. He's certainly take science beyond the classroom and into popular culture. Even appearing on television shows such as in the census. Report urged rubble. Just trying east. His spirit of adventure also led him to accept an offer to experience weightlessness. Let's face it. Asked many times if his disability held him back Hocking simply said he gave him more time to think. For the world of science in wasn't time enough. Gloria Riviera ABC news.

