North Korea promises more 'gift packages' for US

"The recent self-defense measures by my country DPRK are gift package addressed to none other than the U.S.," North Korea's Ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva Han Tae Song said today.
1:40 | 09/05/17

Transcript for North Korea promises more 'gift packages' for US
I'm Paul groups in debt just two days ago. On sort of September. Do you Pyotr K successfully Judy Oakes to hide it won't hydrogen bomb test for Intercontinental unpunished could market. Under its plan. For pillaging or strategic. Nuclear reports. But kissed his pot total no more acute chiefs. According to police and I and hope to locust part of Korea. To simultaneously. Push for much. Including construction and computing what nuclear force the recent self defense or major spy my country DP RK. Gift package. Addressed to non honest and yes. They years Souter receive. More Kieft packages. For all my country. As long as is relying on reckless provocations. And four tile attempt. To push to put pressure on that you've got a kick. My delegation or so it take you saw opportunity. To once again reject categorically. Dusting shown reserve additions will look cute by the end she could accounts you. Which is an reduced to a public court to. So control. Dispute quarter he has tossed out policy towards my country you can okay. Pressure. Or sing John Wooden table walk on my country. To do katic a real live book under any circumstance. Put its nuclear unit to draw us on the negotiating. Table.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":49627110,"title":"North Korea promises more 'gift packages' for US","duration":"1:40","description":"\"The recent self-defense measures by my country DPRK are gift package addressed to none other than the U.S.,\" North Korea's Ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva Han Tae Song said today.","url":"/International/video/north-korea-promises-gift-packages-us-49627110","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
