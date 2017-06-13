North Korea releases jailed American student

Otto Warmbier was sentenced to 15 years hard labor in 2016.
0:41 | 06/13/17

Transcript for North Korea releases jailed American student
Well some of you may have saying. Press release that was put out just before our arrived. Announcing that the president's direction the department state has secured the release. A lot though warm beer from North Korea. He is on his way and route home to be read not reunited with his family. We continue our discussions with the North Korean regime. Regarding the release of the three other American citizens that have been detained. We have no comment. Mr. warm Beers condition. Out of respect to him and the family. That is the statement that was released.

