Transcript for North Korea releases video of Fourth of July missile launch

In a show of force and solidarity the US and South Korea fired a bullet into missiles into the water for the rest of the Korean Peninsula and this just hours after North Korea successfully once a few feet Intercontinental ballistic missile that could Alaska. The missile blasting 17100. Miles street up into the sky like recently did not aware flight Japan or Russia. But in north Koreans Ingle the trajectory for fifteen instead of height experts see the missile could travel well over 4000. Miles. Not just in range of Alaska but very close to the US mean and. We know that they now have a rocket that could reach the United States. But the real trick is to be able to have that nuke on that rocket survive the high heat of reentry we know they're working on this. North Koreans are applauding the news and the country's leader Kim Jung went seen here overseeing the July 4 launch is calling it a package of gifts for America. On its Independence Day a defiant move coming just days after president trump. Issued this warning. The era of strategic patience. With the North Korean regime has spelt. Many years and it's failed. And frankly. That patience is over. And today up powerful statement from a US officials saying right now self restraint. Is the only thing keeping the US and South Korea from going to war. With North Korea. Elizabeth her ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.