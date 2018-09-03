North Korea signed nuclear deal with US in 1994

More
North Korea agreed to let in inspectors to ensure that it was not developing nuclear weapons.
0:21 | 03/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for North Korea signed nuclear deal with US in 1994
In Geneva today the United States sign that nuclear deal with North Korea. The north Koreans promised to let in international inspectors who we'll try to make sure that North Korea is not developing a nuclear weapons. And in return the US has promised to help build nuclear power reactors for the north Koreans. Reactors that do not produce much weapons grade plutonium.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53636069,"title":"North Korea signed nuclear deal with US in 1994","duration":"0:21","description":"North Korea agreed to let in inspectors to ensure that it was not developing nuclear weapons.","url":"/International/video/north-korea-signed-nuclear-deal-us-1994-53636069","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.