Transcript for North Korea signed nuclear deal with US in 1994

In Geneva today the United States sign that nuclear deal with North Korea. The north Koreans promised to let in international inspectors who we'll try to make sure that North Korea is not developing a nuclear weapons. And in return the US has promised to help build nuclear power reactors for the north Koreans. Reactors that do not produce much weapons grade plutonium.

