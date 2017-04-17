North Korea 'will test missiles weekly,' senior official tells BBC

The Vice Foreign Minister for North Korea, Han Song-Ryol, in an interview with the BBC said that if the U.S. pursues any military action, "it will provoke an immediate counter reaction."
04/17/17

