Transcript for North Korean orchestra to perform in Seoul

And diplomatic effort between north and South Korea appear to be yielding some results tonight. But not on the north's nuclear program North Korea will send a 140. Member orchestra. To the south during next month's Winter Olympics. As well as several athletes it's all part of an agreement reached during talks last week. Our Olympic cool why operation the agreement comes after months of heightened tension over North Korea's expanding nuclear and missile programs.

