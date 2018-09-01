Transcript for North and South Korea agree to talk with goal to 'relieve military tensions'

Three through talks between north and South Korea would bring your access provided to news media. Negotiators from the two rival nations coming together at the world's most militarized border and for the first time in years North Korea agreed to send its athletes cheerleaders. And performance troupe to the upcoming Olympic gains. We're doing the north Koreans calling it a New Year's gift with the sound of reassurance they're genes will not be disrupted. Second I'm done. As the south also tried to bring up the issue of the litigation but the response from their northern counterparts. Nothing. The talks happening amid rising tensions with the US over North Korean leader Kim Jung and growing nuclear arsenal. There is no guarantee Kim will not want to another missile in the coming weeks with Pyongyang bound to keep working perfected nuclear tipped missile that could. Reached the US. Yeah yeah for now the reaction from north and South Koreans could and you can do this among them full of optimism. In a joint statement north and South Korea also agreed to hold military talks to relieve military tension pledging to resolve national problems on their own. President trump says he welcomes these talks and that something could come out of this it would be great for all of humanity Elizabeth her ABC news New York.

