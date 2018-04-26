Transcript for North and South Korean leaders meet in historic summit

Everyone good morning from South Korea on an historic day for this country I'm Terry Moran with the ABC news Hewitt. You each show my colleague on this day when there's this summit between the leaders of the two Koreas this is only happened a couple of times before. Kim Jong moon that his first real everything on the world stage as far as our audience concerned. And right now are already seeing press South Korean president when Jane walking. Tours the South Korea part of the ability it's called the peace house NB we'll see. North Kenny accused him walking up from the other side of the crimes he's very stand. Let's just assume we are here at the press center. Work outside the DMZ in between. Seoul the capital of South Korea and the demilitarized zone where this summit is happening. Powell is a very dramatic moments about to happen Kim Jong-Il is going to cross. But they couldn military demarcation line is it's a good facto border but not a real border could there was no treaty. Between the two Koreas but so I ended with an armistice not a turnaround soon to cease fire line that's where they've had my. And so he will cross over that and this is a historic first as well. Yes this is the first time ever that a North Korean hearing setting foot on South Korean soil. And I think. Most of the south who is here and north Koreans are enjoying the weather here. The left wing are right way it doesn't matter firm Paul curry and this is of very historic moment first. Talk about the rendered in this sense. That South Koreans. And north Koreans would certainly south green's been living under the shadow of this. Mounting fear that there was going to be warned we we have president trump talking about fire and fury. And I end and the rhetoric that's coming from the north Koreans and now all of a sudden. Really in a matter of weeks we had this this spinning like a tough turnaround. What's the feeling among South Koreans that first their leaders meeting Kim Jong and and then it seems president trump and Kim Jung and eventually to. It's what but it's the current falcons president mundane as the majority support. From the public so I would say maybe 88%. But that was the last full 80% of the South Korean conflict. Support when Janes at first to meet. North Korean leader Kim talent. The other is skeptical and they do have doubts whether north path is really intending to. That's that is the key question what what is actually going to come out of this summit we know that Kim Jong on. Has unpredictably as this is fashion really triggered this far this this summit and what looks to be his meeting with president trump. And the big question is does he need it can be trusted when it says he's willing to. He's moving ahead at peace treaty to bring a formal peace to this part of the world. What he wants in exchange is to grow its economy to get out from under some of these sanctions be a normal country in the world. What's your charitable. There are two things at the north Koreans want in return. They want. Economic assistance and also we read Jean guaranteeing they want to make sure that South Korea and the United States does not intend to strike north creative really insecure and they they have a long history of being. Paranoid. Their team. Guarantee. So this is chapter one of this international drama that's unfolding here in the Korean Peninsula it is the chapter that. Well I guess in some ways understandably might mean even more to people. The Korean people north and south both north and south yes and one of the things we're gonna find out is. It is is the table set. For that summit between president trump and Kim Jong. That's partly what this advantage and yes assists. On the road to them so there's no matter how he's seen. North Korean leader Kim time walking out of their side of the bill of things. And you heard. That all the big gas almost tears he thousands and thousands of reports. So that means is communities. And I can precedent to this 3000. Journalists registered to be here at the press filing center. Mary is this is as Jimmy says this is going to be the first time. A leader of North Korea either Kim Jong-Il and his father it. Kim Kim Jong-un is Kim Jong-Il and his grandfather came as soon never did what he is about to do set foot. In territory controlled by South Korea. I was walking hello. Good to do this by himself there was some fairly well there's Michael. In reaction. The press and they shake hands are crossed that military demarcation line. The defective boarded the cease fire line from 1953. Leaders of the two Koreans. Historic nominal. Then you just heard journalists here clapping hands here and OK well. That Mary. One small step for Greenland giant leap forward with that were peacemakers we asked kids are we have a FaceBook question you knew. And it's. And wisdom ask why now that's a great question. This remarkable meeting there used in the two leaders shaking hands. Now one thing. It says the moment is set perfectly because. Kremlin. I went back in the north. Look at that almost as if there erasing the line or at least saying this line can be crossed much easier than it has been. Those simple steps a statement he can feel the emotion that's it from our fellow reporters. I'm getting goosebumps and you aren't and I am too you can send. They were there well Susie asked him about this why now. They offered an announcer he covering it from the American side. And its confidence. That that Kim Jung on now that he has a credible nuclear hit enlisted missiles. And he's. Confident that he has military might and power accident could come out to the public to the global world and be recognized as an almost think that. That is can giants' final gold to be recognized as a nuclear power plants from on the head of state knew they now with. The children the future. And these children are eleven new spheres old and we're told that they live. Inside the village of his song don't (%expletive) on don't they says small village inside the. So there are villages the demilitarized zone once again. That cease fire line stretches a hundred and 54 miles across the Korean Peninsula slicing it into and slicing these sacred dividing families in dividing the Korean people. All of these years. And and there are still however villages. Within the DMZ and these children live there will attend is that. Separate its promise that you're talking about will be plant the issues today at there. These families to have been separated from the Korean War that was from 1953 so these people. Fire Bolton so they want to get back to. Be able to spell and meet with their own families in the north and in the south so these separated family reunions half to resume as soon as possible. And I think you need Edison is the American artist might not entirely appreciate just how how emotional. This remains for the people to the Korean people north and sound families divided and towns for the north. Here they are Neifi honor guard. The traditional Korean honor guard. Pageantry and history and emotion. Substantively what do you think. Might come out of this aside from what we just felt which is a kind of substance. In terms of policy in terms of did they sent the hotline last week for the first time it would you expect I don't know more. A lot more communication between the two. Economic assistance and trade they will start talking about three Sydney V. Torre's side of food on mountain where the south think from the laundry invested a lot of money to set up. They were probably means inventories at travel into the North Korean mountain and also the kid song. The economic cooperation. Johnson got shut down yeah yeah missile with a nuclear issue and that remains the key all of this. Has to be accomplished in. In light of some kind of deal North Korea's nukes remains along well. They tell us a little bit about president moon of South Korea. Dream of his isn't. This is big day indeed this guy had this much yes yes why would you like what is back. On the moon was. More aides to president bill almost got good. And normally a prison knowing what had met with him Dallas father in 2007. So president room has also allowed during the during the service he was the one who also masterminded as dear spearheaded. This proposed channel between north and South Korea. He's a liberal. President he's a liberal president yes sunshine policy that's what they yes fallacy. Policy. President some day June food. Met with king Don him on the very first summit between north and south. Good president mood. Who heads his own policy and some college seeing right now is with coexistence. Never strays as you see over there at realize peace and you start and president moon makes share. That's North Korea understand that something does not intend to military and the strike my brain anyway and he also. That South Korea and don't wish for and where this collapse sent out there won't work force any kind unification. By of sorts. So he's someone thinks that we should just let it slow and see if we can reunify sometime in the future there won't be any forceful and pictures. And that has been critical does North Korea has feared that the ultimate goal of South Korean policy and of US policy behind him. Is the unification of the disappearance of history and it's always sitting down and and and relax woods is dead let's relax and it becomes it will come naturally. That border that they've just stepped over maybe over the distant time it will kind of evaporate. Let's aren't realistic practical from. What do you think of some time. He looks nervous than he looks a little nervous he is walking better than I thought this handsome health problem. He's a man who has not been out a lot of his trip to China last month earlier this month was the first I believe yes. But I think one earnings that has surprised a lot of people is that this. Give it this strategic maneuver that he's engineering first this inter Korean summit then the senate president trump. When you look now at seven years he's been and how it looks like he's been pointing to the small pets that had his head and then hit. He wanted to consolidate power. So we got rid of his father's cronies yes he wanted to credible nuclear movement missile threat is done and now he knows how do I don't need health. That he knows that the outside world is making final offensive. He told the South Korean envoys who went to count them. That he already knows though what. His images in the outside looking he just laughed about it. Pomp and ceremony underlined. Just how important this moment is through both north and South Korea and the historic nature. And for me ask you covered both. Of the previous sermons clean summit's total sum it all three you were teenager of course you'd look up look up he openly plant. I mean from one vantage point. There are many Americans deeply skeptical about this this man and his regime can resume. It's to the strike zone and they tried it in 2000. Strike one they try to if you could. Seven and strength to. This is going to be different visit. As you well aware of flash news well where attendees expressed that to the South Korean envoys when they were there. That he understands. The what has happened in the past and he understands the needs trusts. From the United States and also from South Korea and he's very impressive and these forward looking in his try to convince him I think he's trying. The Disney and chocolate to flee to portray an image of a very strategic leader. And hopefully a credible leader against him he was just shaking hands with the self importance and it. Glad that this time around this is a totally different scene 2002007. Good kid did not have nuclear. They may have missiles by day we're not in. How. So he comes and now across the boy. As a man. With a nuclear weapons in his arsenal and therefore more confident but it also seems. Just more confident a may and then his dad. This this could very shy character we care and his father never explored much. Crowding problem it puts its own and even shortly after he came to power in started going to music charts with his wife and his holding hands with this like. That's very. Uncommon for aquarium and especially someone of his. Level to go out and then we'll hands but. What life. But he was very open about it there's his sister the famous younger sister in time. And that the Fairmont hathead. One of the most powerful because she is yesterday period he's proved herself staying the Olympics she came to South Korea. And delivered her Brothers moves on message to South Korean president and inviting. President meant to count them. And invited him back so now I'm. Dunn is in South Korea and other smiling group that is the language barrier obviously. Well actually. There isn't then those different. Between north criminal it's in the south. He assisted two countries have lived apart for so many years since seventy years and so there's certain. Ways of expression that they have their own in the southeast don't understand. But most of there we understand what the others talking about but sometimes there are misunderstandings. Busy. Speak very strongly had a very strong action. Now there's. There's a third party occurred. Shadow third party turns Donald Trump who I was probably asleep by now we'll get briefed on this. Will watch this and probably won't want to talk to president road ahead what did you make in this guy that I wanna sit across from and signal can do we deal with these gonna want intelligence information. And and present news perspectives on. What do they eat right now really between prison moon and president Tom. Commissioner Lloyd what do you know of their relationship became president. President John Montone itself is say there's no problem that all day getting all along really well I've been spying. Except. On trade. And done and president trump came to office saying. Questioning we American security commitment to us after Hussein do we really need all to pay for all those troops. In South Korea which is a keystone South Korean security so he's he's put. I think prison moon in South Korean government and a different footing. Well it'll weighing some last week fashions himself and doesn't mind US troops and and so and so. Guess that's not something that this president has. Worried about. They don't know what happened. They cleared animal that they didn't like the picture. There were too many aides behind them they they didn't have that magnificent red. Stretching behind them and so they'd chase told them they don't like walking behind that is nice clean picture and god just left. It is an Iowa Republican and I pick. Up. Living here now there. Red carpet that's peace house guests that's building on the top three inside of the DMV being renovated it. Just for this. Events. Bennett yesterday we heard from the press briefing they had just painted and they want to get rid of the sense of the paint and odor and he's been all that so they had to have bringing all the fans. Zhu and Blair role and they heated up rooms so that they will have qualities of paint voters' right the well. And it was it was a Peters was built to make peace hasn't been used for that until now self matters spruce it up and renovated. One of these they have a new cable and around which hit talks which are about to commence gross real world will take place and. And you know that. Painting yes and also the picture behind. One bill one mountain from the top of my mouth and from the north and so they planned this. For this event is my ticket to the point where the two leaders will sit. Exactly 2018. Millimeters apart as just another he thought I don't have given a. Of symbolism and in this we have charged best. Clemens is dining room being. Dishonest book appease those desperate yes. President moon seems very happy. And what you see here is a North Korean journalists. They're red and I'm sad I'm you know unfortunately we'll have north print journalists here now not an unprecedented good. Draws from all over the world but no North Korean. They and it for a photo op again. In one forgets them. That's badly broken. Through looking in the back from photographers. Who won the people forget it. I perhaps to appreciate. I. Intrepid photographer whose I'm like sure yeah. Directly in front of the pool camera with a the first from having ambulances met us up to Devery Henderson. There you ago. Paying but that does the moment do appreciate the youth of humans are here again. Yeah right smack there have been aligned effective. As. Pound nodded his Megan McCain picture would be great stills from this meeting so he's thirteen. War. 3432 not warning he was not to be blind. Either in 1982 or 83 so that makes him 35 am curious to say yes thank far right. Not classics as here. Yeah very young and has. With. With the. Boldness abuse refashion his. His own country and is beginning to change the equation. For his country in the world perhaps I mean if you think about a year and didn't have a great hand to play it's it's a country. It is now rather its work pantry. Are at the time his father had managed to have nuclear and missile program to a kind of bake levels. And they were under sanctions and he now has. Managed to get things moving toward his portable nuclear and ballistic missile power he's done. Two of the most powerful country in the world the United States and China gets back on their heels as he takes its strategic initiatives it's in. It isn't going to be no way impressive yes exactly. For the first five years after he. Took power. He did executes. The visuals as we can generals. But he pretty much gotten rid of all the elder generation efficient. Who are working with his craft by then his father. If you look at contracts this for this trip Monday night only two are from the counter. Age that the head of state ceremonial head of state NN military general. And their eighties but everyone else they're all young people viewed faces that seasons he had its drive promoted as his own people. So he's bringing in these consolidated power for him. And the younger generation likes his sister and ends with the new look and and you know one of the things haven't been to North Korea. You kind of wonder as I looked around for the young people really want this to mean frankly I think a lot of people didn't necessarily want. And I think he probably feels pressure. Kidney and liver. Yes because he stated he is a two track policy wanted to become incredible. Nuclear power that nobody in the world can challenge and the other to bring economic benefits Saturdays people. So I think he felt confident that he has consolidated political power and military might. So last week. He announced to the north in public and that was quite surprising because they do that they would do that in. Complete but he said okay we don't want we don't need missiles anymore missile testing anymore we don't need nuclear weapons anymore because. We have already achieved. Nuclear. Broke a program that they had wanted to so he told. The nation that they're going to focus on economic development from now on. And therefore. There will be more trade with South Korea and hinted that there are more into the South Korea and the outside world and I think the north Koreans are happy with that because. If you look at if you talk to North Korean refugees who came down to they've seen. Something wrong as soon be listened to keep pop music they know what's going on the outside well in terms of trial products. So they end up and seeing the outside world and they know what the Chinese and China has develops. So much marred two happens society and they know that and I think. I heard South Korean Alice yesterday seeing on television saying that shouldn't own plans to be. Various didn't shout hey he's the one who wants to be opening up this. The Chinese leader who after mountain soon. Revolutionized. Just took conform hardline Maoist yes communism. Cues to get rich is glorious capital market economy let's see we have another question here. From phase Burke this is for Melky Howard she asked. Is it possible we have a re Peta the Berlin Wall coming. Agreement that he. Good to I don't think you don't think. I did a story last couple weeks ago about whether the South Koreans wanted reunification. Majority of the South Korean people 03 on the concept of unification but when it comes to the reality. K the burden. They re unification. People don't want to do that room and they yes especially the younger generation they don't really. Care much about movies ran there in Q Sid didn't. They've been discriminated in Jenin but they don't really have that kind of connection. With the nor. Vs older generation me and I grew up. Let me. Missing to north music and we learned. About America and Xiamen economy and news on the news was always about north and south for himself and we were supposed to long for unification. Buts it's been so long. Too long and we have such different lives. It's right. That the notion of a reunification. After the Berlin Wall fell the Germany's coming together probably not but if by that hockey mean. That this terribly tense border this flash point in the world all of this news sudden Mike home and become a point where this communication and trade well I think today's a day of hope and I must say it's always it's always more fun covering whole end game ended added that the masters and everything ourselves. We're gonna wrap it up from here and it on a day at least so far anyway. Judy thanks thanks yeah and thank you you be able to follow this story this historic day. Watch our live streams are social feeds abcnews.com. On the television programs will going to be covering this. All day so from here in south Graham Terry Moran thanks very much.

