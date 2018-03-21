Opposition lawmakers set off tear gas in Kosovo Parliament

More
Kosovo opposition lawmakers used tear gas to disrupt a parliamentary vote on a border deal Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.
0:39 | 03/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Opposition lawmakers set off tear gas in Kosovo Parliament
Yeah. Yeah good morning. Well yeah. This yeah. Okay. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53912084,"title":"Opposition lawmakers set off tear gas in Kosovo Parliament","duration":"0:39","description":"Kosovo opposition lawmakers used tear gas to disrupt a parliamentary vote on a border deal Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.","url":"/International/video/opposition-lawmakers-set-off-tear-gas-kosovo-parliament-53912084","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.