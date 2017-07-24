Pagoda sinks after strong storm in Myanmar

A Buddhist pagoda in Myanmar fell into a river after heavy rains caused water levels to rise, weakening land beneath it.
1:05 | 07/24/17

Transcript for Pagoda sinks after strong storm in Myanmar
Okay. Wouldn't want. Okay. I know that move. We don't I don't.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

