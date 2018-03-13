Palestinian prime minister survives bomb blast

More
An apparent roadside bomb struck the convoy of Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah Tuesday morning in the Gaza Strip, injuring several people, according to authorities.
0:40 | 03/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Palestinian prime minister survives bomb blast
I'm a 30 yeah. Selfish. We'll.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53722346,"title":"Palestinian prime minister survives bomb blast","duration":"0:40","description":"An apparent roadside bomb struck the convoy of Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah Tuesday morning in the Gaza Strip, injuring several people, according to authorities.","url":"/International/video/palestinian-prime-minister-survives-bomb-blast-53722346","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.