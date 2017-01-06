Paris city hall lights up in green to support Paris climate agreement

Mayor Anne Hidalgo made the decision to light up the building following President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the U.S. from the accord.
And ride out you're taking up picked share particulate get a picture of city hall and Paris France it's lit up things green tonight in support of the landmark climate agreement. With president trump plans to withdraw the United States.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

