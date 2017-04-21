Paris police killer suspect identified, had criminal history

More
The suspect who shot one police officer dead and injured two others in Paris Thursday night has been identified as Karim Cherufi.
1:42 | 04/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Paris police killer suspect identified, had criminal history

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46940070,"title":"Paris police killer suspect identified, had criminal history","duration":"1:42","description":"The suspect who shot one police officer dead and injured two others in Paris Thursday night has been identified as Karim Cherufi.","url":"/International/video/paris-police-killer-suspect-identified-criminal-history-46940070","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.