Transcript for Passenger suffers burns after cell phone catches fire on plane

Firefighters walk through the cabin of this Air Canada plane after a passenger cellphone caught by you're ignored jumping out of their seats and looked behind me and in the IO. It looked like a small campfire sliced boys. The flight attendant who is in that. Fred of the thing are we where. She just sort of looked up after handing out water and paper instead there's a fire and when reading back. It was 7 AM 266 passengers were aboard Air Canada flight 101. The plane was at the gate preparing to depart for Vancouver. The pastor cellphone started to brown the person who the phone I was trying to stomp stomp it out of the peninsula. Air Canada issued this statement the fire was immediately extinguished by our crew and there was no damage the aircraft. However the owner of the phone suffered injuries and was treated by emergency services who attended the aircraft. Tech analyst Karmi Levy says these fires. Our comment on. When it works lithium miners are great technology for mobile devices but if the battery is damaged if it runs hot if there's something wrong with the device. It could be essentially a bomb in your pocket. The passengers aboard AC 101 which arrived in Vancouver this afternoon are relieved this happened before take off and thinking at least twenty minutes later up in the air. It would a minute really serious situation. Air Canada says there was no damage the Boeing 787 dash nine Guinness building CTV news.

